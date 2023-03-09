Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,707 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $77,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 14,786 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 2,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

Adobe stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.85. 1,437,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $352.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.64. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

