Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,653 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $170,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Chevron by 62.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,660 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,446,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.68. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.11.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

