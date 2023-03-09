Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 3,744 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Salesforce worth $82,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,843 shares of company stock worth $4,927,095 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $182.47. 2,512,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,474,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The firm has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 871.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

