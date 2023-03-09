Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,072 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 796,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.20% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $118,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.66. 1,015,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.55. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

