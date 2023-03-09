Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.17% of American Water Works worth $39,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 45.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $137.32. The stock had a trading volume of 283,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

