Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.16% of Equinix worth $85,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,669,308. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX traded down $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $691.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $707.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.03. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

