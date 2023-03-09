Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walmart were worth $128,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 47,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 45,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,547 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,872,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,942,804,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 873,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $128,733,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,872,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,942,804,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total transaction of $126,682,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,745,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,036,210,739.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,981,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,308,720. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

Shares of WMT remained flat at $138.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,036,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $372.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.00 and a 200-day moving average of $140.89. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.27%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

