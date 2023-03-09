Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $69.23 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.17% of Amphenol worth $69,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,843,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.
In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,057,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.
