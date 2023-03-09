Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $397.53 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,308 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $397,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $468.64. The stock had a trading volume of 730,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.05. The company has a market capitalization of $437.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

