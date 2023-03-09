Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $28.96 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $28,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,425,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

