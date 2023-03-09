Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $189 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.27% of Zoetis worth $188,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Zoetis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.57.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 277,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,073. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

