Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $44,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $262.84 and a 52-week high of $384.44. The company has a market capitalization of $300.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

