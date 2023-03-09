Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prologis were worth $105,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prologis by 194.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% in the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,402,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.31. The company had a trading volume of 575,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,780. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

