Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,061.69

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,061.69 ($12.77) and traded as high as GBX 1,272.50 ($15.30). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,263.50 ($15.19), with a volume of 2,025,298 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,450 ($17.44) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.04) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.06) to GBX 1,518 ($18.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($17.92) price target on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) price objective on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,656.14 ($19.92).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of £35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,321.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.