Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
PROV opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.