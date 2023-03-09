Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

PROV opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

