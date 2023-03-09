ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $27.38

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $27.97. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 423,267 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.