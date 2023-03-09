ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Down 5.5%

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.38. 1,441,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,102,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.04.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,940,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 34,943.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

