ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 177,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 81,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Get ProShares Short Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.