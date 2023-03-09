Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. Sells 4,000 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $64.47 on Thursday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

About Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

