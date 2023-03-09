Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Director Sells $273,600.00 in Stock

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRIM shares. StockNews.com raised Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.