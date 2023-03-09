Primecap Management Co. CA Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,148.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $71,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,217 shares of company stock valued at $12,078,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $58.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.45. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.