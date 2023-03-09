Primecap Management Co. CA Has $25.16 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,248,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.05.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.61.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

