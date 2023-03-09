Primecap Management Co. CA Has $20.61 Million Stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,400 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.93% of indie Semiconductor worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INDI opened at $10.67 on Thursday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,434,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,197.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,507 shares of company stock worth $3,551,951. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

