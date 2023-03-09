Primecap Management Co. CA Has $15.60 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $15,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 283,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

NYSE:DELL opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

