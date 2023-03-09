Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $31,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,204,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $1,563,000. Permit Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.0% during the third quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

NFLX stock opened at $311.79 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

