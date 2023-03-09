Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.86% of Health Catalyst worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 96.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,928,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 948,234 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 107,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 910,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 1.1 %

Health Catalyst Company Profile

HCAT opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $737.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.