Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.33% of LPL Financial worth $57,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $253.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.78. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.05 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total value of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

