Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,422,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 128,879 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 8.74% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $52,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 133,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $121,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

NKTR stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $240.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $11.39.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

