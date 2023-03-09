Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $15.67. Prime Medicine shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 16,226 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.69.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.