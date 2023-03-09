Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,175 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.37% of Cintas worth $541,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth about $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

CTAS opened at $439.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.88.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

