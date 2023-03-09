Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 951,122 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 951,122 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FedEx were worth $603,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average of $182.30. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.