Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,924,878 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,924,878 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.47% of Block worth $485,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 11.1% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Block by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Block by 118.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 77,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $77.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.42.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Block from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other Block news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,661,535 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

