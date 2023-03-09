Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,276,476 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,276,476 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $744,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 72,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after buying an additional 43,294 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,909,000.

ALNY stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

