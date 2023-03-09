Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 25,636,560 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,912,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,636,560 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Textron were worth $460,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,645,000 after purchasing an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textron by 36.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,636,000 after acquiring an additional 890,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Textron by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Textron by 2,973.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Textron by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 385,477 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
Insider Activity
Textron Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $73.08 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
Textron Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
