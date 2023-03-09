Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 352,164 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 8.44% of RenaissanceRe worth $517,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,662,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,054,000 after purchasing an additional 941,897 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter worth about $24,739,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,615.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,039,000 after acquiring an additional 167,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,437,000 after acquiring an additional 141,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,970,000 after acquiring an additional 137,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RNR shares. StockNews.com lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

NYSE RNR opened at $210.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.73 and its 200-day moving average is $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -5.77%.

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

