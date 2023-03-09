Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,670,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.37% of Globant worth $499,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 77.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after buying an additional 156,312 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Globant by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,418,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $256,020,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $169.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.32. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.43. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $151.63 and a twelve month high of $282.13.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

