Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $640.22 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.71% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $640,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $504.77 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,679,226.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

