Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,523,022 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 271.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $568,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after buying an additional 1,611,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 805,455 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $68,543,000. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth about $49,795,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $84.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

