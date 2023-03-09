Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 8,863 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,863 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in EQT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 481,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,603,000 after acquiring an additional 245,621 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $32.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. EQT Co. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

