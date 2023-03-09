Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 117,681 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,681 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 6,133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,209 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 956.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 191,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOA. TD Securities cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.3 %

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.85 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.47%.

North American Construction Group Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

