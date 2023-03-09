Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Edify Acquisition worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 117,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 445,031 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Edify Acquisition by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Edify Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EAC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Edify Acquisition Profile

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

