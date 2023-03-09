Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.75% of CarParts.com worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 69,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 150,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $340.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $9.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarParts.com ( NASDAQ:PRTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.