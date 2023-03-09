Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,109 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Arlo Technologies worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.55. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arlo Technologies Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.