Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,858,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,210,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 788,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,796,000 after buying an additional 129,584 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Price Performance

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $489.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.83. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

