Prelude Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 190,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,033 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 26.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 382,902 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 2.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 95,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 23.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Constellium by 11.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 72,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.92. Constellium SE has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

