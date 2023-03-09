PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.00 on Thursday. PPL has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

