Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director David P. Skarie Sells 2,500 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
POST opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Post by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Post by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
