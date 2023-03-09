Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 720,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after purchasing an additional 187,671 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 35.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE POR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 87,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,441. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

