Populous Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $218,420.85 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Populous token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $218,420.85 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Populous has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

