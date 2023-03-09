Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Down 4.4%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.52 and last traded at $63.52. 42,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 478,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Popular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Popular Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Popular Announces Dividend

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 32.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Popular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

